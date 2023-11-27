New Delhi: Popular south actress and former Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Vanitha Vijayakumar has reportedly been attacked by a man who claimed to be a fan of actor Pradeep Antony, the evicted contestant of the ongoing Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7.

Vanitha took to her X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and dropped a shocking photo of her injured face. Her post showed her injured eye, and visibly swollen and discoloured face.

The actress, in a series of posts, alleged that she was attacked by a mysterious man in the middle of the night and suspects a 'Bigg Boss Tamil 7' connection. She alleged that the attacker was apparently unhappy with the fact that she supported the red card issued to Pradeep in the Kamal Haasan-hosted reality show.

'Bigg Boss Tamil' season seven is currently in full swing on Vijay TV and Disney Plus Hotstar. Vanitha's daughter Jovika is also one of the contestants. Vanatha, who reviews the show on a daily basis, had a late-night dinner and went to park her car at her sister's place when the unfortunate incident happened.

"Ni support vera (You escaped) and hit me hard on my face and fled away.I was in so much pain bleeding in my face and yelling. No one around was around 1 am I called my sister to come down she urged me to go report this incident to police but i told her I lost trust in the process (sic)", she further wrote.

She continued, "I took first aid and left home with rage and not able to identify my attacker. He laughed like a lunatic which haunts my ears. Taking a break from everything as i am not in a physical condition to appear on screen. For those who support disturbed ppl danger is just a feet away (sic)."

Vanitha, who has been active on social media, continues to express her thoughts and comments on the controversies around the 'Bigg Boss 7 Tamil'.

Actor Pradeep Antony recently got expelled from the Bigg Boss Tamil 7 over reportedly his inappropriate behavior towards female co-contestants. Ever, since his exit from the show, the actor has been hitting the headlines for his social media posts.

"It is my personal space which I use to share my happiness with my friends. It is not that I don't consider you my friend but I'm not in a place I can trust and let anyone inside my life. My Instagram page has photos of friends and family. I feel social media is a mix of positives and negatives and it can tend to attack you on a very personal level. I can take criticism well, but I don't want my friends and family's privacy to be attacked. I'll share the portion of my life I want to share with the public on Twitter on whatever platform I feel comfortable with, but certain things I only want to to share and enjoy with my very close ones and not be judged. I hope you understand my situation," he shared.