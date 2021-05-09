Birthday boy Vijay Deverakonda aka Arjun Reddy’s most impressive looks - In Pics

New Delhi: South superstar Vijay Deverakonda, who is not only famous for his acting skills but also for his good looks, turns 32 today, i.e on May 09, 2021. This year, the actor has decided to celebrate his birthday with family at his residence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vijay Deverakonda has a strong squad of fans and every year, the famous lover boy distributes ice creams and personalized gift hampers to them, reportedly.

Since morning, hashtags like #HBDVijayDeverakonda and #HappyBirthdayVijayDeverakonda are trending on Twitter with numerous tweets wishing the actor on his special day.

The most stylish and uber-cute Vijay is known for experimenting with his looks, be it a long Bob cut or a short hair, he pulls it off with elan. Here are some of the irresistible looks of the actor which are worth drooling for:

The nation’s heartthrob shot to fame with his most popular Telugu movie ‘Arjun Reddy’ which made him a superstar overnight. The film and the character got so popular that the movie was remade in Bollywood, popularly known as ‘Kabir Singh’, starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. With this film, Vijay got more fan base in Bollywood and gained more popularity in B-Town.

On the work front, Vijay is gearing up for the release of his debut Hindi film ‘Liger’, co-starring Ananya Panday. The film is set to release in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. It is scheduled to hit the screens on September 9. Vijay will be seen playing a boxer in the film, which is directed by Puri Jagannadh and is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.