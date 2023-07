Bro Full HD Movie Leaked Online On Tamilrockers, Ibomma: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's Film Hit By Torrent Sites

New Delhi: Telugu comedy-drama featuring South superstar Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej in the lead roles has reportedly been hit by piracy. According to Zoom TV, the movie has been leaked online on notorious torrent sites such as Movierulz, Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Ibomma, TamilYogi, and Tamilblasters among others.

According to reports, the Bro movie makers will be taking action against those found behind piracy. Bro is directed by Samuthirakani, from a screenplay by Trivikram Srinivas. Produced under People Media Factory and Zee Studios, Bro is a remake of Samuthirakani's own Tamil film, Vinodhaya Sitham (2021).

The film stars Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam and Subbaraju. The music is composed by Thaman S, the cinematography is handled by Sujith Vasudev and the editing is by Naveen Nooli.



The film released on July 28, 2023.

This is not the first film to be hit by piracy. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's latest release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has also been leaked. Earlier, Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Ajay Devgn's Bholaa, and Kartik Aaryan's latest release Satyaprem Ki Katha among many others were leaked online ahead of its release.

(Disclaimer: Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. Zee News does not promote or support piracy in any form.)