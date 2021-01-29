हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Acharya

Chiranjeevi starrer 'Acharya' teaser dropped; film to release on this date

The much-awaited film is written and directed by Koratala Siva. Chiranjeevi's son, actor Ram Charan, will also play a key role in the movie. Besides the father-son duo, the star cast of 'Acharya' also includes Kajal Aggarwal and Soun Sood. 

Chiranjeevi starrer 'Acharya' teaser dropped; film to release on this date
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@KChiruTweets

New Delhi: The teaser of megastar Chiranjeevi starrer ‘Acharya’ dropped on Friday (January 29). In the 1 minute long clip, the actor took the viewers in a power packed action ride. While the release date of the movie was also announced. 

In the teaser, Chiranjeevi can be seen vying for justice with the blood of  evil people. He plays a communist revolutionary in the movie and the imagery of red looms throughout the entire teaser. Set in the world of Dharmasthali, Chiranjeevi emerges as the ultimate saviour of the people. 

Taking to Twitter, the south superstar announced that the movie will hit the theatres on May 13 and also shared the teaser.  

Chiranjeevi tweeted, “#AcharyaOnMay13 @sivakoratala @MatineeEnt @KonidelaPro @AlwaysRamCharan.” 

Have a look at the teaser: 

The much-awaited film is written and directed by Koratala Siva. Chiranjeevi's son, actor Ram Charan, will also play a key role in the movie. Besides the father-son duo, the star cast also includes Kajal Aggarwal and Soun Sood. 

 “A Comrade’s quest for Dharma,” Koratala Siva had earlier tweeted about the movie. 

In November 2020, Chiranjeevi had tested positive for COVID-19 while shooting for ‘Acharya’. The actor had informed his fans about his health on Twitter. He wrote, "Took a test for COVID before resuming 'Acharya' shoot as a protocol and unfortunately tested positive. I am currently asymptomatic & quarantining myself at home. Request all those who met me in the last 5 few days to also undergo covid tests. Will update you on my recovery soon.”

