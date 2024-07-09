New Delhi: The much-awaited trailer of Chiyaan Vikram's starrer 'Thangalaan' is set to release on July 10, 2024. The first look and teaser have already piqued excitement for the trailer, and now the time has come to glimpse an era of tyranny, valour, and conquest with the trailer's release.

Thangalaan Trailer

While announcing the release of 'Thangalaan' trailer tomorrow, the makers took to their social media and shared an intriguing poster. They further jotted down the caption: "An era of tyranny, valour and conquest #Thangalaan trailer all set to release on July 10th"

Thangalaan Storyline

The story of the film captures the actual story of the Kolar Gold Fields. Over a thousand years ago, the Kolar Gold Mine Field was discovered by Britishers, and the same was exploited and looted by them for their own purpose.

Besides Thangalaan, Studio Green has yet another release lined-up - Suriya-starrer Kanguva.

Thangalaan is scheduled for worldwide release on August 15, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, and the music of the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.