Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2764917
NewsEntertainmentRegional
THANGALAAN TRAILER

Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan Trailer All Set To Release On THIS Date

Thangalaan Trailer: The story of the film captures the actual story of the Kolar Gold Fields.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 09, 2024, 03:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan Trailer All Set To Release On THIS Date

New Delhi: The much-awaited trailer of Chiyaan Vikram's starrer 'Thangalaan' is set to release on July 10, 2024. The first look and teaser have already piqued excitement for the trailer, and now the time has come to glimpse an era of tyranny, valour, and conquest with the trailer's release.

Thangalaan Trailer

While announcing the release of 'Thangalaan' trailer tomorrow, the makers took to their social media and shared an intriguing poster. They further jotted down the caption: "An era of tyranny, valour and conquest #Thangalaan trailer all set to release on July 10th"

Thangalaan Storyline

The story of the film captures the actual story of the Kolar Gold Fields. Over a thousand years ago, the Kolar Gold Mine Field was discovered by Britishers, and the same was exploited and looted by them for their own purpose.

Besides Thangalaan, Studio Green has yet another release lined-up - Suriya-starrer Kanguva.

Thangalaan is scheduled for worldwide release on August 15, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, and the music of the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on 'communal deceit' with Kanwariyas
DNA Video
DNA: UP teachers’ protest against online attendance
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MP hosts 'Alcohol party'!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Weapon chemistry' between Modi-Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Mumbai Hospital Using Paper Plates Made Of Patient Report?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Hamas tunnel' in Kashmir valley
DNA Video
DNA: Why is France burning?
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking stories of Baba Sakar
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's interaction with T20 World Cup champions
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's 'analysis' on Hathras accident