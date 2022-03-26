हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Khesari Lal Yadav

Clash erupts over Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav's songs in Bihar, 8 including 4 police personnel injured

The injured police personnel were identified as Sub-Inspector Vinit Vinayak, and constables Sunil Kumar, Atish Kumar, and Manish Kumar. 

Clash erupts over Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav&#039;s songs in Bihar, 8 including 4 police personnel injured
Photo courtesy: Instagram

PATNA: At least 8 persons, including 4 police personnel, were injured due to a clash between two groups in Bihar`s Gopalganj district on Friday afternoon over playing of songs of Bhojpuri film star Khesari Lal Yadav.

The injured police personnel were identified as Sub-Inspector Vinit Vinayak, and constables Sunil Kumar, Atish Kumar, and Manish Kumar. They were taken to a primary health centre in Barauli for treatment.

SDPO, Sadar, Sanjiv Kumar said: "A group of youths were playing the songs of Bhojpuri film star Khesari Lal Yadav on the loudspeakers. The other group objected to it leading to an altercation between them.

"When a police team reached there to bring the situation under control, the youths showed aggression against the policemen too. They attacked them with batons and iron rods, leaving 4 police personnel injured. We have registered an FIR against accused youths. Further investigation is underway."

There was also some property disputes between the two groups," the SDPO added.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Khesari Lal YadavBihar clashkhesari lal yadav songsGopalganjclash in BiharVinit Vinayak
Next
Story

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' SMASHES Box Office on Day 1, earns Rs 223 cr worldwide

Must Watch

PT4M55S

Top 25: People hiding from bunkers for fear of attacks, see 25 news related to war