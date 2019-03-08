Climax of Nani starrer 'Jersey' not finalised?

The climax of Jersey, a Nani starrer is not yet finalised. The team of Jersey shot two climaxes and which is the right one for the film is something two biggies from the Telugu film industry are going to decide. Director Trivikram and producer Dil Raju are going to watch the film with both the climaxes and will finalise the right one for the movie, is what we have learnt.

Going into the details, Jersey is based on the real life story of Indian cricketer Raman Lamba. In reality the cricketer died at the age of 38 after being hit on the temporal bone by a cricket ball while fielding in Bangladesh’s league cricket.

So according to this, the hero has to be shown as dead. While Gowtam Thinnanuri, the director of the film wants to go with the real story as climax, producers are in a dilemma thinking whether Telugu speaking audience would like the negative climax or not. So now, Trivikram and Dil Raju will be finalising the climax part.

Jersey is releasing in May and it has Shraddha Srinath as the leading lady and Anirudh Ravichander has composed tunes for this film. The film also has Posani Krishna Murali, Rao Ramesh, Priyadarshi and other actors in key roles.

The second single from the film, Spot Jersey was released a couple of days ago and is going viral for all the right reasons. First single Adhento Unnapatuga, which is a breezy song received tremendous response from the listeners.