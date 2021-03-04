हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Composer Vishal Mishra

Composer Vishal Mishra all set to make his Telugu debut with Yuvarathnaa

In Bollywood, Vishal is known for his work in Qarib Qarib Singlle, Munna Michael and Kabir Singh among other hits.  

Composer Vishal Mishra all set to make his Telugu debut with Yuvarathnaa

Mumbai: Composer Vishal Mishra has ventured into the Telugu music industry with the film, Yuvarathnaa. The makers of the film unveiled their fourth track on Thursday, titled Paatashaala and composed by Vishal.

Vishal has also lent his voice to the Hindi version of the song. Paatashaala has been composed by Thaman and has lyrics penned by Kalyan Chakravarthy.

"When 'Paatashaala' came my way, I was thrilled. It was an enriching experience collaborating with Thaman. He is a musician par excellence. It has a lovely melody which reminds one of their school and college days. It was a new language but we jammed and I got familiar with it. I am excited to know how my Telugu fans react to it," said Vishal.

Paatashaala is Vishal's first collaboration with Thaman, a Telugu bigwigs who has given some of the biggest hits in the language.

In Bollywood, Vishal is known for his work in Qarib Qarib Singlle, Munna Michael and Kabir Singh among other hits.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Composer Vishal MishraVishal MishraTelugu music industryYuvarathnaaKabir SinghQarib Qarib Singlle
Next
Story

Zee Studios enjoys clean sweep at Planet Marathi Filmfare Awards Marathi 2020

Must Watch

PT6M28S

Kerala BJP president clarifies: E. Sreedharan capable of being CM, but not finalized yet