Coronavirus

COVID-19 effect: Southern star Utthara Unni postpones wedding

Utthara is best known for her roles in "Edavappathy" and "Vavval Pasanga".

Pic Courtesy: IANS

Mumbai: Professional Bharatanatyam dancer and actress Utthara Unni has decided to postpone her wedding due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Utthara on Friday took to Instagram to announce: "As the world is going through an epidemic outbreak of the coronavirus, we have decided to postpone our wedding celebrations until the situation calms down. We regret to inform this to everyone who had booked their tickets in advance to join our joyous events."

However, Utthara, who is getting married to Nithesh S Nair, "will be having the ritualistic Thaali-kettu ceremony in the temple on the same date".

She added on social media, for fans: "Will keep you all posted about the coming dates. Everyone please stay safe and take good care of yourselves. Wishing the world a speedy recovery."

Utthara is best known for her roles in "Edavappathy" and "Vavval Pasanga".

 

