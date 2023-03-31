Dasara Box Office Collection Day 1: Nani's Massive Hit Earns Rs 38 Cr Gross Worldwide

New Delhi: This week two big releases - Ajay Devgn's Bholaa and South's Natural Star Nani's 'Dasara' hit the screens. The festival releases and the craze for good cinema has benefitted both the movies. According to the initial estimates, the film Dasara has done a business of around Rs 38 crore Gross worldwide in its first run. Nani’s film has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages respectively.

Dasara becomes the biggest day-one grosser among the new releases this week with a worldwide gross of Rs 38Cr+. This is the highest day-one grosser for a Nani starrer and also one of the biggest opening movies in India this year. The movie is inching towards $1 Million mark on day-one in the USA alone, including premieres.

Fans have showered love and appreciated Nani’s performance as Dharani, director Srikanth Odela’s brilliant writing and taking, high production value of Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas.

The film Dasara co-starring Keerthy Suresh will enjoy a long weekend and the movie that received encouraging reports will have a long run at the box office. Nani starrer 'Dasara' happens to be his first pan-India project and the team made all the efforts to make it a big hit.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, 'Dasara' stars Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar.

Written & Directed by Srikanth Odela with music by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan Isc, the film was released nationwide on March 30, 2023.