topStoriesenglish2589831
NewsEntertainmentRegional
DASARA WORLDWIDE BOX OFFICE COLLECTIONS

Dasara Box Office Collection Day 1: Nani's Massive Hit Earns Rs 38 Cr Gross Worldwide

Dasara Worldwide Box Office Collections, Day 1: This is the highest day-one grosser for a Nani starrer and also one of the biggest opening movies in India this year. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 04:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Dasara Box Office Collection Day 1: Nani's Massive Hit Earns Rs 38 Cr Gross Worldwide

New Delhi: This week two big releases - Ajay Devgn's Bholaa and South's Natural Star Nani's 'Dasara' hit the screens. The festival releases and the craze for good cinema has benefitted both the movies. According to the initial estimates, the film Dasara has done a business of around Rs 38 crore Gross worldwide in its first run. Nani’s film has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages respectively.

Dasara becomes the biggest day-one grosser among the new releases this week with a worldwide gross of Rs 38Cr+. This is the highest day-one grosser for a Nani starrer and also one of the biggest opening movies in India this year. The movie is inching towards $1 Million mark on day-one in the USA alone, including premieres.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dasara Movie (@dasaramovie)

Fans have showered love and appreciated Nani’s performance as Dharani, director Srikanth Odela’s brilliant writing and taking, high production value of Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas.

The film Dasara co-starring Keerthy Suresh will enjoy a long weekend and the movie that received encouraging reports will have a long run at the box office. Nani starrer 'Dasara' happens to be his first pan-India project and the team made all the efforts to make it a big hit.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, 'Dasara' stars Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar.

Written & Directed by Srikanth Odela with music by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan Isc, the film was released nationwide on March 30, 2023.

Live Tv

Dasara Worldwide Box Office CollectionsNaniDasara CollectionsDasaraDasara Box Office Collections

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup