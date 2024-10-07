'Devara: Part 1' Soars To Box Office Success, Koratala Siva Expresses Gratitude

New Delhi: 'Devara: Part 1' has been making headlines since its global premiere on September 27, and its momentum shows no signs of waning. The film's phenomenal success was celebrated at a grand event in Hyderabad, which brought together the star-studded cast and crew, including the beloved NTR Jr., director Koratala Siva, and music composer Anirudh.

Adding to the celebration, renowned filmmakers SS Rajamouli and Prashanth Neel attended to honor the film’s achievements and acknowledge the hard work of the entire team.

During the event, Koratala Siva took a moment to express his heartfelt gratitude. His words reflected the emotional journey behind 'Devara: Part 1'. He stated, “This success is special because it’s an emotional one. I’m thankful to the audience for embracing this film. I especially want to thank producers Sudhakar garu, Hari garu, and Kalyan Ram garu. And, my brother Tarak, you will always hold a special place in my heart. Love you, brother!” It was evident that this film represented more than just another project for him; it was a deeply personal victory.

Also Read: NTR Jr, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Devara: Part 1 Turns Theaters Into Concerts With 'Chuttamalle' Craze

As 'Devara: Part 1' continues to soar, it is proving to be a box office sensation. In North America alone, it has already grossed over $5.6 million, and within just a week, it has amassed an astounding global box office collection of over 396 crore. This remarkable success shows no signs of slowing down!