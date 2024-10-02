NTR Jr., Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Devara: Part 1 Turns Theaters Into Concerts With 'Chuttamalle' Craze -WATCH

New Delhi: Devara: Part 1 has been breaking records even before its release, and continues to do so this time in a completely unexpected way. While music has always transcended boundaries, only a few films manage to transform theaters into full-blown parties. Devara: Part 1 has achieved this rare feat, all thanks to its chart-topping track 'Chuttamalle.'

The song took fans by storm when it first dropped, sparking excitement and enthusiasm like no other on social media. But now, with the film hitting the big screen, the magic of 'Chuttamalle' has been amplified even further. Audiences can be seen dancing in the aisles, singing along to every beat, turning the movie experience into a high-energy party everyone wants to be a part of. It’s not just a visual spectacle anymore—it's a celebration that fans don’t want to miss.

This so moved music director Anirudh himself that he couldn’t resist capturing it. During one of the screenings he attended, Anirudh was seen recording the audience's reactions, their enthusiasm pouring into every note of the song. It’s a testament to how music, when done right, can elevate a film and create memories beyond the screen. Devara: Part 1 continues to make waves, and 'Chuttamalle' is just one more reason why this film is creating unforgettable moments for its fans.

Devara is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Devara features NTR Jr. alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.