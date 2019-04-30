Dhanush and team shoot for the last schedule of Asuran

Fans were left intrigued after Dhanush, the lead actor of the film shared the first look poster of the film Asuran, in which he will be seen in double role. The team of Asuran is now shooting for the last schedule of the film. Dhanush took to Twitter to share the update where he shared a new poster of the film and wrote, “#Asuran.. final schedule.. from today.” (sic)

The team has started shooting for the final schedule on Monday and this is going to be the fourth time that Dhanush and director Vettrimaaran have collaborated. They earlier made films like Polladhavan, Aadukulam and Vada Chennai.

The film has Malayalam actress Manju Warrier as the lead actress and Asuran marks the Tamil debut of Manju. The cast also has actor Karunas’ on Ken Karunaas, Subramania Siva and director Balaji Shaktivel in key roles. This film marks Balaji’s debut project. Veteran actor Pasupathi, ‘Aadukulam’ Naren and Pawan are also part of the cast.

Dhanush is playing dual roles in this film. He will be playing the father, as well as the son.

His recent films are Vada Chennai and Maari 2. While Vada Chennai is a blockbuster hit at the box office, Maari 2 couldn't create the same magic. Vada Chennai received rave reviews too. Asuran might be dubbed and released in Telugu too.