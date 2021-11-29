हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dhanush

Dhanush wins Best Actor for 'Asuran' at BRICS Film Festival

Dhanush earlier had won a National Award for his stellar performance in Tamil film Asuran.

Dhanush wins Best Actor for &#039;Asuran&#039; at BRICS Film Festival

Panaji: Actor Dhanush's stellar performance in director Vetrimaran's Tamil film 'Asuran' fetched him the Best Actor Award at the BRICS Film Festival, which was held alongside the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) that came to a close on Sunday (November 28).

Interestingly, Dhanush had won a National Award for the same film earlier this year.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dhanush (@dhanushkraja)

While Dhanush was adjudged the best actor, Lara Boldorini was awarded the Best Actor (Female) at the festival for her performance in the Brazilian film 'On Wheels'.

The Best Film Award was shared by two films - South African film 'Barakat' and the Russian film 'The Sun Above Me Never Sets'. While 'Barakat' has been directed by Amy Jephta, the Russian film has been directed by Lyubov Borisova.

Chinese Director Yan Han was awarded the Special Mention Award for his film 'A Little Red Flower' at the festival.

This is the first time that the BRICS Film Festival has been conducted alongside the IFFI. The BRICS festival had films from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa participating in it.

