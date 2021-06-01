हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dhanush

Dhanush's gangster drama 'Jagame Thandhiram' trailer released - Watch

The trailer shows Dhanush as a nomadic gangster working with the global mafia, as he is conflicted between being allies with them or revolting against them.

Chennai: The trailer of National Award-winning Tamil star Dhanush's gangster drama "Jagame Thandhiram" dropped on Tuesday.

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film also features Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan and Joju George in pivotal roles, and marks the Indian debut of Scottish actor James Cosmo.

Actress Aishwarya, whose glimpse in the trailer showed her in a glamorous role, wrote on her Instagram account: "The Jagame Thandhiram trailer is here and I am soooper effing proud of this one."

The film will stream on Netflix from June 18.

 

