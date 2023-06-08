Dhoomam: Hombale Films Unveils Gripping Trailer for Malayalam Suspense Thriller

New Delhi: Hombale Films, a prominent production house in the Indian film industry, has released the highly-anticipated trailer for their upcoming suspense thriller 'Dhoomam'. The trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse into the intense world of the movie, leaving audiences eager for more.

Written and directed by Pawan Kumar who is known for acclaimed films like 'Lucia' and 'U-Turn' and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, 'Dhoomam' features an ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Aparna Balamurali, Achyut Kumar, Roshan Mathew, Vineeth Radhakrishnan, Anu Mohan, Joy Mathew and Nandhu.

'Dhoomam' marks Hombale Films' debut in the Malayalam film industry and the next big release following the tremendous success of Raajakumara, the 'KGF' series and 'Kantara'. The movie is originally in Malayalam and will be released across 300 plus in screens in Kerala alone, ensuring a wider reach and catering to diverse audiences.

This approach highlights the production house's commitment to delivering quality cinema across the Southern region.

Check out the trailer here:

In 'Dhoomam', Avi (Fahadh) and Diya (Aparna) find themselves entangled in a race against time. Danger lurks around every corner and ghosts from the past are close behind, threatening their very existence. As the lines between heroes and villains begin to blur, they must confront their deepest fears and make unimaginable sacrifices to reclaim their sense of safety.

Fahadh Faasil, known for his remarkable performances in movies like "Vikram," "Pushpa," "Joji” is in a riveting portrayal, commands the screen with his intense presence, while Aparna Balamurali, the 'Soorarai Pottru’ fame lead, adds layers of complexity to her character, leaving audiences intrigued. The trailer showcases the versatility and promises to keep viewers at the edge of their seats.

The music for 'Dhoomam' is composed by the talented Poornachandra Tejaswi. His haunting melodies and gripping background score add depth and intensity to the movie, enhancing the overall cinematic experience. Celebrated cinematographer Preetha Jayaram, renowned for her stunning visuals in acclaimed films, has captured the essence of 'Dhoomam' with her remarkable cinematography, creating a visually immersive world. Suresh, vastly experienced editor having previously collaborated with Pawan on the critically acclaimed film 'U Turn', brings his exceptional editing skills to 'Dhoomam'.

'Dhoomam' also boasts a stellar team of National award winners. Anees Nadodi, recognized for his outstanding production design, has contributed his expertise to create the perfect atmospheric setting for the movie. Poornima Ramaswamy, has meticulously crafted the costumes, ensuring that each character's attire complements their personality and enhances their presence on screen.

Director Pawan Kumar added, "Dhoomam has been my dream project for over a decade. Over the years, this script and screenplay was reworked many times to get the perfect screenplay that we have now. I am glad and also feel extremely lucky that I got a fabulous production house backing this content and also got to collaborate with artists and technicians who are the best in the Industry. I am looking forward to the release, and I want to know how the audience reacts to this story and theme."

The trailer release has generated tremendous buzz on social media, with fans and film enthusiasts eagerly sharing their excitement. The intriguing visuals, pulse-pounding background score and skillful editing have garnered praise from both critics and audiences alike. 'Dhoomam' is set to release on June 23 and it promises to be an immersive cinematic experience that blends elements of thriller and drama.