Diljit Dosanjh drops his new 'Kylie + Kareena' song

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on Thursday unveiled his new single, dedicated to Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and international make-up star Kylie Jenner.

Mumbai: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on Thursday unveiled his new single, dedicated to Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and international make-up star Kylie Jenner.

The song, titled "Kylie + Kareena", is a peppy Punjabi track. Sharing a glimpse of the song's video, Diljit took to Instagram on Thursday and wrote: "Okay Okay 'Kylie + Kareena' official audio out now." 

The full video is not yet available. Diljit has only uploaded a snippet of it on social media in which he is seen grooving to lyrics "Thodi Kylie adhi Kareena Kapoor... Tere wargi na koi hai koi hor. Aaja aaja mainu teri hai lod. Match your chunni with a Christian Dior."

Diljit earlier said that "Kylie + Kareena" is more than a song as he has expressed his feelings and emotions in it.

Diljit frequently and publicly expresses his crush for Kylie. Even during filmmaker Karan Johar's chat show, he spoke about his obsession for Kylie. 

As for Kareena, Diljit made his Bollywood debut opposite her in "Udta Punjab" and will be next seen with her in the upcoming film "Good News".

