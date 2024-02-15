Emraan Hashmi Joins Adivi Sesh In 'G2,' Unveils The Exciting Next Chapter Of Spy Thriller

New Delhi: Brace yourselves as the excitement has just been confirmed – Emraan Hashmi is set to join Adivi Sesh in the highly-anticipated sequel, G2. The announcement marks a significant moment in the making of this mega spy franchise.

After leaving an impact with his spellbound performance in Tiger 3, Emraan Hashmi's inclusion adds an electrifying element to one of the country's biggest spy sagas. Adivi Sesh, the creative force behind the success of Goodachari, is ready to elevate the scale of G2, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. The first look of the film has already captured hearts, amplifying the anticipation for what lies ahead.

Expressing their excitement, Adivi Sesh shared, "I am thrilled to have Emraan Hashmi on board for G2. His presence will undoubtedly bring a new dimension to the film." Emraan Hashmi added, "Joining the cast of G2 is truly exciting. The script is compelling, and I look forward to being part of this spy thriller."

Producers T.G Vishwa Prasad also shared their enthusiasm, stating, "Emraan Hashmi joining G2 raises the stakes for the film. His talent aligns perfectly with the vision we have for this project. Fans can expect a cinematic spectacle like never before."

Abhishek Agarwal on the other hand said, "It is wonderful to have Emraan coming on board for G2. His stature and acting prowess will completely justify the weight of the character. The most awaited spy franchise gets more exciting with his addition to the team.”

Banita Sandhu, set to play the leading lady, further adds to the anticipation surrounding G2. As the sequel takes shape, audiences can look forward to a gripping narrative and high-octane action.

As the excitement builds, G2 is poised to become a cinematic event, with Emraan Hashmi's inclusion amplifying the thrill. Stay tuned for more updates on this much-awaited spy thriller.

The film is Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, and Abhishek Agarwal, under the banner of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments is directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi.