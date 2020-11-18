हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nayanthara

Fab pics of Nayanthara light up Instagram on her birthday. Thank you, Vignesh Shivan

In the photos, Nayanthara is seen enjoying the magical view of the sunset. 

Fab pics of Nayanthara light up Instagram on her birthday. Thank you, Vignesh Shivan
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@wikkiofficial

New Delhi: On ladylove Nayanthara's birthday, her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan has lit up social media with some fabulous photos of the actress and fans cannot thank him enough. He shared a post dedicated to Nayanthara, in which she is seen enjoying the magical view of the sunset. Nayanthara turns 36 today. 

"Happy birthday to you," Vignesh simply captioned his post adding a few emoticons. Take a look at the post here:

Isn't it a gorgeous photo?

Meanwhile, Vignesh also announced that the teaser of 'Netrikann', Nayanthara's upcoming film, will release today on the occasion of her birthday. 

Vignesh Shivan often treats his Instafam to some beautiful pictures of Nayanthara be it from shoots, vacations or just casually. The couple was recently in Goa to celebrated her mother's birthday and the photos had gone crazy viral.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan fell in love during the shooting of ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’. They have been together for five years.

On the work front, Nayanthara will be next seen in the aforementioned ‘Netrikann’, directed by Vignesh. She was last seen opposite superstar Rajinikanth in ‘Darbar’.

Tags:
Nayantharanayanthara birthdayNayanthara Vignesh Shivannayanthara pics
Next
Story

Tamil actor Thavasi suffering from cancer, appeals to people for financial help
  • 88,74,290Confirmed
  • 1,30,519Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M41S

Zee Rojgar Samachar: Employment news of the day; Nov 18, 2020