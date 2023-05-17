Fans Are In Love With Vijay Deverakonda And Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Chemistry In Kushi Song 'Tu Meri Roja'

New Delhi: Vijay Deverakonda enjoys a massive fan following across the globe who always wait to watch the handsome hunk on the screen. Bringing a treat to Vijay's fans on his birthday, the makers of his upcoming romantic comedy, Kushi dropped a soothing melody from the film, Tu Meri Roja in Hindi and Na roja Nuvve in Telugu.

Released around a week ago, the song became an instant hit by garnering more than half a million views in each language within just an hour of its release on YouTube and over 13 million views in just Telugu so far.

Ever since the 'Tu Meri Roja' track dropped, people started raving about the chemistry between Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The very first glimpse of them together from the film has been winning hearts. People can not get over how Vijay is looking so hot and cute, at the same time in the song with his short haircut.

Having captured the magnificent beauty of the mountains, Vijay and Samantha exude a natural chemistry in the song alone, so obviously the song seems like one to look forward to. Fans took to the comment section to hail the birthday boy and the lead couple's chemistry.

As Vijay fans are extremely taken over by his pleasant charm in 'Tu Meri Roja' song from Kushi, we are all really anticipating the release of this film.

On the work front, besides Kushi, Vijay also has 2 untitled projects in the pipeline with one called VD12 and the other with his Geetha Govindam director.