Five Reasons Why You Must Watch Nani-Keerthy Suresh Starrer 'Dasara'

As 'Dasara' is about to release in just a day, here are five reasons why you must watch Nani-Keerthy Suresh starrer film.

New Delhi: Natural actor Nani is all set to bring fans across the country ‘Dasara’, a high-octane, high-energy action entertainer that has been mounted on a larger-than-life scale with raw and mass action like never before. While the trailer and the aggressive promotions of the film have only multiplied the anticipation around the film three-fold, here are 5 reasons you shouldn’t miss the Pan-India film - 

1. Nani’s 1st Pan-India film – As the world of cinema now gets more inclusive and is expanding like never before, superstar Nani who has for years captivated the attention of the South audience now brings his cinematic magic to audiences across the country with ‘Dasara’, his very first Pan-India film. The film was made with the intention of entertaining audiences across geographies with a story of universal appeal. 

2. Nani & Keerthy Suresh back after 6 years – Actors Nani and Keerthy Suresh last worked together in the blockbuster Super Khiladi 4 and reunite 6 years later for ‘Dasara’ as they both step into a new world in an entirely new avatar and the camaraderie between the two would be interesting to watch! 

3. Massy energetic music – The music and soundtrack of ‘Dasara’ is out-and-out high energy with up-tempo beats that’s whistle-worthy and guaranteed to have you on your feet. The foot-tapping music of the film has already gained popularity ever since the teaser dropped and has been trending on reels. 

4. Nani in a never-seen-before avatar – While superstar Nani has always amassed love for his performances, in ‘Dasara’ audiences will witness him in a very raw and real role, minus the glitz and glam. Apart from this soil-of-the-earth character and look, the actor will also be taking on some high octane action, giving his fans and Pan-Indian audiences much reason for excitement. 

5. Massive scale – Dasara has been mounted on a massive scale, with a 25 acre set that was built to recreate the world of coal mining. Additionally an entire village set was also created complete with all amenities for those working on the film. If that wasn’t all, an elaborate train track was also built on the set through which trains would run, creating an entire world just for ‘Dasara’ across these 25 acres. The film’s writer and director Srikanth Odela brought expert detailing to the sets and its intricacies since his father was a worker in the Singareni coal mines, lending an extra layer of authenticity to the story and the visuals. 

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri ‘Dasara’ stars Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar. Written & Directed by Srikanth Odela with music by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan Isc the film is all set for its big nationwide release on 30th March. 

