New Delhi: Model-actor Gayatri Bhardwaj made a smashing entry into the entertainment industry with the much-lauded comedy series ‘Dhindora’ that saw her paired opposite Bhuvan Bam.

Recently, it was announced that Gayatri will be making her film debut with the pan-Indian film ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ that also features Ravi Teja in the titular character alongside Nupur Sanon.

The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

During the event, Gayatri interacted with the Telugu media where she promised them that her next interaction with them will be in the language.

She said, “I don’t know Telugu but I am intending to learn it. So, the next time I will be speaking to you, it will be in Telugu. Thank you so much to the producers Abhishek sir, to Vamsee sir and to Ravi Teja sir for seeing the potential in me and giving me this honour to be a part of this film.”

For the unversed, Gayatri first entered showbiz through Miss India, where she was appointed the nation’s representative to the Miss United Continents pageant. On an international level too, Gayatri brought laurels to the country as she finished in the Top 10 of the pageant.

‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ is set in the 1970s and is based on true events about a renowned and fearless thief from Southern India.

The first look of the film released by Ravi Teja has already created quite an uproar. The film is written and directed by Krishna Vamsee and Abhishek Agarwal is producing the film under the umbrella of Abhishek Agarwal Arts. It is presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal.