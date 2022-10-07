Godfather collections: Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan's starrer opens to BIG numbers, mints Rs 38 cr globally

MUMBAI: Megastar Chiranjeevi's 'GodFather' has garnered a great response from the audience. As per reports, the film had a bumper opening in Telugu states.

As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film, which was released on October 5, has raised Rs 38 crores worldwide on its opening day. "#GodFather has opened up BIG at the box office with a WW Gross of 38Cr on its First Day! Keeping the talk, Holiday season and especially the MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets Rage in mind it would turn out to be Sensation at the box office in coming days #BlockbusterGodFather," Bala tweeted.

The political action thriller is a remake of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's 2019 Malayalam directorial 'Lucifer', which featured Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi and Manju Warrier in the lead roles.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has appeared in an extended cameo in the film. Nayanthara also stars in the film, which is helmed by Mohan Raja.

'GodFather' clashed at the box office with Nagarjuna's 'The Ghost'.