Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi: South stars Mahesh Babu, Khushbu, Mammootty extend wishes

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 02:19 PM IST|Source: IANS

Chennai: Actors Mahesh Babu, Khusbhu Sundar, Mammootty and Mohanlal were among those who wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday on the occasion of his 72nd birthday.

Taking to Twitter, Telugu star Mahesh Babu said: "Birthday greetings to our hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi! Wishing you great health, happiness and continued success."

Actress and producer Khushbu, who is also a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said: "You need a vision. You need a will. You ought to have a dream. You need determination to bring in a change. And you have it all Sir.

"Thank you for transforming India into a nation to reckon with. Gratitude. Wishing you honourablle PM Shri Narendra Modi ji a very happy birthday."

Malayalam superstar Mammootty wrote: "Birthday Wishes to Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra ModiJi."

The other superstar of Malayalam cinema, Mohanlal, also took to Twitter to wish the Prime Minister. " Warmest birthday wishes and much love to our Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. May you have a blessed year filled with good health, happiness, and more success."

 

