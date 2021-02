Happy Birthday Sivakarthikeyan trends on Twitter as fans wish Tamil superstar on his 36th birthday!

Mumbai: It’s Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan's 36th birthday today (February 17) and netizens have been flooding him with birthday wishes all over social media. In fact, #HBDSK, #HBDSivakarthikeyan and #HappyBirthdaySivakarthikeyan has been trending on Twitter since morning. Sivakarthikeyan, also known as SK, is a famed actor, singer, producer prominently working in the Tamil film and entertainment industry.

Here are some tweets by fans wishing Sivakarthikeyan on his birthday:

Wishing A Very Happy Birthday To The Very Talented, Charming @Siva_Kartikeyan Sir. Wishing U all Success And All The Best For Ur Future endeavors. lots of Love From @AlwaysRamCharan

Fans#HappyBirthdaySivakarthikeyan #HBDSivakarthikeyan #HappyBirthdaySK #HBDSK pic.twitter.com/gfzg5Zy67r — Harika_Cherry 18 (@always_harika) February 17, 2021

Happy birthday to the amazing and lovely @Siva_Kartikeyan gaaru. No words to tell how much we all love you sir wish you only the best in everything u do.Luv u so much keep rocking & winning more hearts.Your true fan #HBDSK #HBDPrinceSivaKarthikeyan #Sivakarthikeyan pic.twitter.com/LXn6KtMG4U — Srujana (@Iam_Srujana) February 17, 2021

On the work front, Sivakarthikeyan’s last appearance on screen was in the family drama film Namma Veettu Pillai, and in a superhero film called Hero. Fans are eagerly waiting to see him in his next release Ayalaan directed by R Ravikumar, a sci-fi movie.

As a special surprise, the makers of the film have decided to drop the first single Vera Level Sago composed by award-winning music composer AR Rahman on SK’s birthday aka today. Sivakarthikeyan will also appear in the action-comedy film Doctor directed by Nelson Dilipkumar in 2021.