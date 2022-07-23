New Delhi: South actor Suriya bagged a National Award for his film 'Soorarai Pottru' on Friday. The actor has given many remarkable performances in the past years and today, on his birthday, we will be listing 5 of the MUST watch films of the actor that one has to experience.

Jai Bhim

Suriya's efforts as a lawyer in this one received a lot of love and appreciation all over the World. 'Jai Bhim' is a very emotional and impactful movie and Suriya is like a cherry on the cake here. You can binge-watch this film on Amazon Prime Video right now!

Ghajini

In this film, Suriya played a patient with retrograde amnesia, a man on a mission. Suriya played the role and excelled at it. The film received so much love that it was remade in Hindi starring Aamir Khan in the lead role. Grab your popcorn and watch the film on Youtube.

Nandha

Suriya played a young criminal in the film and the audience loved it! 'Nandha' is philosophical and the drama surrounding life and choices is displayed in a deeply realistic manner. You can watch the film on JioCinema and Youtube.

Ayan

Suriya's 'Ayan' was all the rage when it was released back in 2009. The actor is slick, stylish and deadly in Ayan and it is one of his most fun movies to date. Fans loved his performance in the film and even adapted his style. Watch the film on Youtube anytime, anywhere.

Soorarai Potrru

The actor won a National Award for this one, he plays a man with dreams in this inspirational drama based on the aviation industry. 'Soorarai Pottru' also bagged a National Award for 'Best Film' on Friday. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video today.

