topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentRegional
YASH

Happy Birthday Yash: Here’s a look into ‘KGF’ star’s most fashionable outfits- PICS

As KGF star Yash turns 37 years old today, here's a look at his most fashionable outfits. From all-white look to ehtnic blue kurta, Yash has aced all looks.

Edited By:  Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 11:30 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Happy Birthday Yash: Here’s a look into ‘KGF’ star’s most fashionable outfits- PICS

New Delhi: Ever since superstar Yash has starred as the swashbuckling hero ‘Rocky’ in the blockbuster `K.G.F.` franchise, neither he nor the cinema of the South Indian state has looked back. Starting off as an actor in theatre, Yash has gone on to star in a number of television and film projects prior to hitting gold with his magnum opus. His unabashedly rustic yet suave looks have sent his fans into a frenzy a number of times. As he turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best fashion moments of the actor from his Instagram.  

All-white look 

The `K.G.F.: Chapter 2` star exuded class and confidence in this all-white look. He made an interesting fusion of fashion choices as he combined an off-white blazer and pants with a white kurta, instead of the more commonly worn t-shirt. His brown shoes added a nice little pop of colour to the overall outfit. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

Grey-blue tuxedo 

The `Raja Huli` actor appeared nothing short of dapper in this grey-blue tuxedo paired with a black shirt. The little pops of gold glimmering from his belt, shoes and the rings on his fingers complete his classic superstar look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

Navy blue suit with white stripes 

In yet another classic look, the `Googly` actor wore a navy-blue suit with white stripes, which he paired with a white t-shirt. His dense beard and open hair accentuated the overall style quotient of the look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

Casual attire 

While suits undoubtedly look amazing on the `Masterpiece` actor, pulling off a killer look in casual attire is also effortless for him. Dressed in a checkered cardigan paired with a red shirt and black jeans, he looked quite cool and street-smart. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

Ethnic blue kurta and waistcoat 

 Takes our blues away in his blue ethnic outfit, Yash showed yet another side to his versatile fashion sense. Donning a blue kurta with a matching waistcoat, the `Gajakesari` actor lit up the frame in this simple yet suave look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

We wish Yash a very Happy Birthday!

Live Tv

YashHappy Birthday YashYash turns 37KGF star yashYash birthday picsYash fashionable picsYash looksYash films

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA Video
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974
DNA Video
DNA: 'Postmortem' of police's theory in Kanjhawala case
DNA Video
DNA: Who set up a settlement on railway land in Haldwani?