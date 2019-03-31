Here are details about Prabhas's next after 'Saaho'

Prabhas is currently shooting for his next film after Saaho and it is being directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi. The film is being produced by Pramod Uppalapati and Vamsi Krishna Reddy of UV Creations fame and also by Gopi Krishna Banners. The Baahubali star pairs up with Pooja Hegde for this period romantic drama, tentatively titled Jaan.

The film is currently underway in Hyderabad. This is Prabhas’ 20th film and it is being made with a lot of expectations and a high budget. As per the latest updates, Prabhas 20’s team is recreating 1980 vintage Italian city of Rome at a studio Hyderabad.

The film’s production designer Ravinder Reddy and team is erecting as many as 18 giant sets that resemble Rome. So far, 3 sets were constructed and the makers have spent a whopping Rs 3 crores on the heroine’s house set. After wrapping up the Hyderabad schedule, the team will be flying to Rome for a major schedule.

The film will have Prabhas as a palmist and it is going to be more of a flashback narrative. After a long time, Prabhas will be once again seen as a lover boy in this intense love story. It is going to have Rebel star Krishnam Raju in a key role.

He is uncle of Prabhas and during a recent interview, he announced that Prabhas will get married after this film and that the big day is not too far. This film will be releasing next year and details of other cast and technical crew are yet to be announced.