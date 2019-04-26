Here are some details of Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi pre-release event

It is said that the highlight of the pre-release event of Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Maharshi is that all the directors who have worked with Mahesh for his previous films are also going to be present. Yes, it is true. As Maharshi marks the 25th film of Mahesh, the team of Maharshi and the actor as well, have planned to celebrate it in a different way and so, have come up with this unique idea. Well, this is what the sources have said. The event is going to be held on May 1st at Peoples Plaza, Hyderabad.

Currently in the post-production phase, the film will be hitting the screens worldwide on May 9 and once the actor is back from his vacation in Paris, promotional activities will begin. Directed by Vamsi Paidipally, the film is produced by Dil Raju, Ashwiny Dutt and Prasad V Polturi under Sri Venkateswara Creations, Vyjayanthi Movies and PVP Cinema respectively. The film has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and Allari Naresh in a key role. The film has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad and expectations are high from this one and so is the hype.

On the other hand, after the release of Maharshi, actor Mahesh Babu will be launching his upcoming film with Anil Ravipudi and the film is expected to go on floors in the month of June. This film is said to be a thriller and has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, and Vijayshanti in a key role. Jagapathi Babu is said to be playing the antagonist in this film.