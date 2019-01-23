Here's why Priya Prakash Varrier lost out on a project with Allu Arjun

The ‘wink girl’ Priya Prakash Warrier’s first film Oru Adair Love is being dubbed into Telugu and will be released as Lovers Day on February 14. However, the actress during an interactive session with the press revealed that she lost out on a project with Allu Arjun because of her first film.

Priya was approached by one of the popular filmmakers to play the leading lady in Allu Arjun’s film. But Priya was busy shooting for her first film. The actor said she regrets missing the opportunity. Priya is in discussion with a few filmmakers about scripts and very soon, she might be part of a Telugu film too.

During a promotional event, Priya said that she is working pretty hard to come out the image and tag of that ‘wink girl’. The song which made her an internet sensation belongs to the same film and Priya said that the scene was given a nod right in the beginning. “I and the team shot for the songs first

and then went to shoot the talkie. So when it was uploaded, we were still shooting for the rest of the film. On the whole, it was a great experience,” she said.

Asked whether handling the fame and huge fan following was an easy thing, the actor said, “My parents were tensed about me. I was on house arrest and I didn’t have a phone for a few days. There used to be many people in front of my house every day just to see me. It was uncomfortable when media bumped into my house to get my interviews. Sometimes my father just used to send them away by cooking up some or the other kind of stories.”

Asked about her career plans, she said, “I am pursuing BCom second year and I have to complete it somehow (laughs). I want to study more

though I would love to act in films.”