Hollywood's favorite Indian star Ram Charan trends on social media, check out what netizens are saying!

A mass frenzy of sorts was unveiled on Twitter that Hailed Ram Charan as Hollywood's Favorite Star!

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 07:26 PM IST
Hollywood's favorite Indian star Ram Charan trends on social media, check out what netizens are saying!

New Delhi: Social media across the globe have given a thumbs up to the suave, humble, stylish and Indian Actor who has a global Presence, Mega Power Star Ram Charan. 

A mass frenzy of sorts was unveiled on Twitter that Hailed Ram Charan as Hollywood's Favorite Star! From impressing on the red carpet with answers that were patriotic albeit universal in nature to speaking about welcoming Indian superheroes to Hollywood to wearing a sharp suit by Tarun Tahiliani, Ram was the cynosure of all eyes at the coveted Golden Globe Awards 2023.

Check out what the netizens have been saying online below!

music.love.quote- "RRR winning the Golden Globes for Naatu Naatu was a moment of Pride for all Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli and the team’s ethnic look made a statement! #RRR #RamCharan#NaatuNaatu #Cinema"

 

School Days handle on Instagram said that @AlwaysRamCharangot Indian art and cinema globally recognised Today the world is acknowledging and appreciating our art and capabilities because of this man #RamCharan #Indian#GoldenGlobes2023 #RRR#NaatuNaatu #Cinema" 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Justic Memes (@thejusticmemes)

Hollywood comes to India after this says Insta acc pehla.pyar “We have amazing superheroes India, why don’t invite one of ours...Proud of @alwaysramcharan" 

With stalwarts like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and the Honorable  Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulating the team of RRR for a historic win for the Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu, Hollywood's Favorite Star is the apt term for this talented actor !

