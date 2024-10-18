New Delhi: After leaving the audience in absolute astonishment with the action-packed teaser of their upcoming film Bagheera, the makers has now released the first song, "Rudhira Dhaara." The song looks thrilling, high on VFX, and accompanied by a heart-thumping BGM, making it a massive and thunderous experience.

"Rudhira Dhaara," the first song from Hombale Films' Bagheera, The music is composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, while Aniruddha Sastry, who also penned the lyrics, lends his voice to the song. The track showcases enthralling glimpses of action, thrill, and a grand visual canvas. Sriimurali looks fabulous, exuding sheer superhero vibes.

Watch The Song Below!

The song hints that Bagheera will be a superhero film from Hombale Films, introducing a whole new genre with this action-packed flick. This is Hombale Films' next venture with Prashanth Neel after KGF and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.

Bagheera is directed By Dr. Suri and written by Prashanth Neel. The movie is expected to make a significant impact at the box office and is poised to become a standout title in this year’s cinematic lineup. Fans and critics alike are eagerly anticipating the film’s release, marking their calendars for Halloween day. With its intriguing plot and high-stakes drama, Bagheera is set to be a must-see event this year. The film will be released on 31st October 2024.

Moreover, Hombale Films has an exciting lineup of films like Kantara: Chapter 1, Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, and many more.