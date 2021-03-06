हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Allu Arjun

Inside Allu Arjun’s romantic getaway to Taj Mahal with wife Sneha Reddy on 10th wedding anniversary

Allu Arjun wished wife Sneha Reddy on their 10th wedding annivsersary and wrote, "Happy 10th Anniversary to us Cutie. What a wonderful journey of ten years ... and many more to come."

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/alluarjunonline
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/alluarjunonline

Agra: Telugu star Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy celebrated their 10th marriage anniversary at Taj Mahal. Arjun uploaded pictures from their trip on Saturday, and wished his wife on their anniversary.

"Happy 10th Anniversary to us Cutie. What a wonderful journey of ten years ... and many more to come," he captioned the pictures.

Arjun and Sneha got married in a traditional Hindu ceremony on March 6, 2011, in Hyderabad. They have two children -- son Allu Ayaan and daughter Allu Arha.

After ringing the wedding anniversary celebrations at Taj Mahal, the couple has left for a romantic getaway in snow-clad Dehradun.

Allu Arjun will next be seen in cinemas with the big-ticket film 'Pushpa', directed by Sukumar.

Tags:
Allu ArjunAllu Arjun wedding anniversarySneha Reddysneha reddy wedding anniversaryallu arjun wife
