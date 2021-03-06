On south superstar Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy's 10th wedding anniversary, fans trend #Pushpa online!

Mumbai: Top Telugu actor Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy are celebrating a milestone in their lives as they completed 10 years of marriage today (March 6). The couple got married on March 6, 2011, at a ceremony in Hyderabad. They share two adorable kids - son Allu Ayaan, born on April 3, 2014, and daughter Allu Arha, born on November 21, 2016.

The couple is still as crazy about each other as they were when they fell in love. Fans adore the sweet couple and often leave compliments on their lovey-dovey pictures on social media.

Similarly, today, on their wedding anniversary, fans have been showering the couple with warm wishes on Twitter. In fact, the hashtags SnehaArjun, #Pushpa and ArjunSneha have been trending on the microblogging site all morning.

Here are some of the most heartfelt tweets wishing Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy on their wedding anniversary:

Happy 10th Wedding Anniversary to the most cute couple @alluarjun Annaya nd vadhinamma

Life Long Elane Happy undali ane Korukuntunna Love you Annaya#Pushpa #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo pic.twitter.com/4RlCNDcF52 — Die Hard Fan of Alluarjun (@sunnyteju2) March 6, 2021

On the work front, actor Allu Arjun was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’s action-drama film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ alongside Pooja Hegde in 2020. He will next be seen in 'Pushpa', an action-thriller film directed by Sukumar which is set to release on August 13.