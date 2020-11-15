हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Diwali 2020

Inside Rajinikanth's Diwali with wife Latha, daughter Soundarya and family

Pictures from Rajinikanth's Diwali festivities have been shared by his daughter Soundarya on Instagram.

Inside Rajinikanth&#039;s Diwali with wife Latha, daughter Soundarya and family
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@soundaryaarajinikant

New Delhi: Superstar Rajinikanth celebrated Diwali on Saturday in a traditional way with wife Latha, daughter Soundarya, son-in-law Vishagan Vanangamudi and grandson Ved. Pictures from their Diwali festivities have been shared by Soundarya on Instagram and fans can't thank her enough!

"Wishing everyone a very safe and Happy Diwali from our family to yours. Spread love and positivity .. Trust and surrender to the almighty. Gods and gurus will always bless us," Soundarya captioned her post.

One of the photos feature Rajinikanth and others enjoying the fireworks and posing happily for the camera. Another is a solo shot of Rajinikanth bursting a firecracker.

Here are the glimpses from Rajinikanth and his family's Diwali celebrations:

The photos, of course, have gone viral on the internet, because, Rajinikanth!

On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in AR Murugadoss' Tamil entertainer 'Darbar'. It starred Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, and Sunil Shetty in lead roles. Next up for him is 'Annaatthe', also starring Meena, Kushboo Sundar, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish and Vela Ramamoorthy.

Diwali 2020Rajinikanthrajinikanth diwali picsoundarya rajinikanth
