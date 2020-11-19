हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nayanthara

Inside south sensation Nayanthara's birthday, beau Vignesh Shivan shares pics

Nayanthara celebrated her 36th birthday on Wednesday. She got a special wish from Vignesh Shivan.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@wikkiofficial

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has treated his Instafam to some fabulous pictures from ladylove Nayanthara's birthday on Thursday. The south sensation turned 36 yesterday and celebrated the day by cutting five cakes sent by her family. It appears that Vignesh missed the celebrations as he shared, "How sweeet!!! Such a lovely surprise from Amma, appa & Lenu Kurian the sweetest bro possible. Our dearest chaaaach. Missed being around yet happy."

Here are the photos from Nayanthara's birthday.

To wish Nayanthara, Vignesh had shared a magical post dedicated to her and wrote, "Happy birthday to you." 

Take a look at the photo here:

Meanwhile, on Nayanthara's birthday, the teaser of 'Netrikann', her upcoming film, also released. 

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan fell in love during the shooting of ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’. They have been together for five years.

On the work front, Nayanthara will be next seen in the aforementioned ‘Netrikann’, directed by Vignesh. She was last seen opposite superstar Rajinikanth in ‘Darbar’.

