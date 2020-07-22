हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ram Gopal Varma

Is Ram Gopal Varma's 'Powerstar' based on superstar Pawan Kalyan? Watch trailer to find out

The trailer of 'Powerstar' was leaked online hours before the actual time and RGV tweeted about it.

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is these days known more for his controversies than movies. The seasoned filmmaker has now released the trailer of his upcoming movie titled 'Powerstar', which is loosely based on real-life power star Pawan Kalyan. 

It is reportedly a satire on his political journey. The trailer of 'Powerstar' was leaked online hours before the actual time and RGV tweeted about it. Read his tweets and watch the trailer below which has now been officially uploaded on YouTube.

Watch Powerstar Trailer here:

POWER STAR trailer which was supposed to release at 11 AM today has leaked out  ...we suspect that it is the work of one of our own office staff ..we take full responsibility and all people who paid for the trailer will be returned their money ASAP

Since the trailer is already leaked out , we have no choice but to release the hires version officially on YouTube which will be done in around an hour  ..I repeat that all people who paid for the trailer will be returned their money ASAP

For the uninitiated, RGV tweeted days before the trailer release that fans can pay Rs 150 for watching it before it actually hits YouTube and those who pay Rs 250 can watch the entire film before its release date of July 25, 2020. 

However, after the trailer leak, RGV tweeted that he will return all the money. 

The film stars a lookalike of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan. 

 

