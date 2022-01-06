हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mimi Chakraborty

It got me pretty bad: COVID positive TMC MP, actor Mimi Chakraborty asks people to 'mask up'

Actor-politician Mimi Chakraborty expressed that COVID-19 had gotten her 'pretty bad' in an Instagram post.

It got me pretty bad: COVID positive TMC MP, actor Mimi Chakraborty asks people to &#039;mask up&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: TMC MP and Bengali actress Mimi Chakraborty announced on Wednesday (January 5) that she tested positive for COVID-19 in an Instagram story post. 

The Bengali actress informed her followers that she has tested positive for the virus despite not leaving her house in the past few days. Mimi expressed that the virus had gotten her 'pretty bad' and that she is self-isolating herself until recovery.

In her Instagram story, she wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid. however, I have not gone out of my house or had any public interactions in the past few days. It has got me pretty bad guys. I am consulting my doctor and have kept myself in home isolation. I would request everyone to take proper precautions and always wear a mask to avoid any risk. Please be safe and mask up."

Take a look at it:

mimi

Actress Mimi Chakraborty who made her film debut with 'Bapi Bari Jaa' in 2012, joined politics in 2019. Mimi serves as an MP in the 17th Lok Sabha from Jadavpur constituency.

She was last seen in the film 'SOS Kolkata' along with Yash Dasgupta and Nusrat Jahan. 

Directed by Anshuman Pratyush and Produced by Jarek Entertainment, the film, which also stars Ena Saha, Sabyasachi Chakrabarty and Shantilal Mukherjee, is currently streaming on ZEE5.

Her upcoming film 'Mini' is set to release soon.

