close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

Sita

It is okay if people don’t like my films: Teja

Read the filmmaker's full interview:

It is okay if people don’t like my films: Teja

After the release of Sita, director Teja spoke to the media as part of promotions and looks like the director is ready to take all the criticism of the film not receiving that great response. Starring Kajal Aggarwal, Sonu Sood and Bellamkonda Sreenivas in the lead roles the film is a commercial entertainer.

Here is the excerpt from the interview:

Why was there a delay in release? Because of the release of Avengers?

No. The delay was because the formalities weren’t completed. I expected that there would definitely be a delay in the release. Avengers would have been a reason if everything was in place. But we needed some more time.

Son during the delay of a month, were any changes made?

I don’t think we have made any changes in the film during the release of the film. I was not sure of what were the changes that we needed. I have made all the possible changes while shooting itself. From dialogues to comedy scenes, I didn’t think there was anything left.

Why have you chosen Sonu Sood to play Basava Raju?

The choice was of the producers. They thought he would be the perfect person to play the role of Basava Raju. They spoke to him first and then asked me to narrate the story. He liked the role and said yes to it. Also, he nailed the performance.

The film is receiving mixed responses. Few people have even said that they did not like it. What do you have to say?

It is pretty common and true that audience do not like my film right during the first time. The audience takes some time to get used to and like my films. So it is quite okay if they do not like it. Because they pay to watch our film and if they don’t like it, they have all the rights to say.

 

Tags:
SitaSita filmTejaTelugu moviesKajal AggarwalBellamkonda Sai Sreenivas
Next
Story

Sita moview review: An old wine in a new bottle

Must Watch

PT6M51S

News 50: Watch Top 50 news of the hour