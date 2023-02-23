'It’s a Tribute to Indian Cinema' says Ram Charan on Popular Show Good Morning America 3

New Delhi: Mega Power Star Ram Charan has been making every Indian proud of their roots and their cinema. The global star appeared on one of America’s most popular shows 'Good Morning America 3' and charmed everyone with his wit and words.

The star spoke about how the worldwide blockbuster movie RRR is about friendship, camaraderie and brotherhood. “I think it is one of the finest writings of my director SS Rajamouli. He is known as the Steven Spielberg of India. I hope he ways his way to the global cinema very soon,” the star proudly said about his director.

Ram attributed the Golden Globes award for the song Naatu Naatu to Indian cinema and technicians. “It’s a tribute to Indian Cinema. This is the first time Golden Globes, Academy Awards and multiple other critics awards have recognised us. It is not just RRR, it is the Indian Cinema, Indian technicians who are being honoured. Just when we thought, we have achieved everything and it’s time to move on to the next film, west just showed up and showed us that it’s just the beginning,” he exclaimed.

When asked about the milestone on the personal front, Ram Charan said he was free when they were not planning for a child and ever since they have been expecting, he has had less time for his wife Upasana Konidela. “I have just been packing and unpacking,” he said.

Ram Charan carried himself with grace and humility through the show and had a sea of fans waiting for him to get a glimpse of him.