Jacqueline Fernandez

Kichcha Sudeep’s 'Vikrant Rona’ is all set to introduce Jacqueline Fernandez as 'Gadang Rakkamma' - The Queen Of Good Times as the makers announce the first single on May 23

A highly anticipated Kichcha Sudeep's 'Vikrant Rona' has been constantly keeping up the hyped vibes of the film and this time the makers keeping it up by bringing the first song from the album Ra Ra Rakkamma featuring Jacqueline Fernandez. 

Ever since the release date teaser of the 3D Mystery Thriller, 'Vikrant Rona’ has been released, the anticipation for the film has elevated to the next level. While delivering the perfect dues for the audience to wait, the makers are all set to launch the first song from the album - 'Ra Ra Rakkamma', introducing the diva Jacqueline Fernandez as Gadang Rakkamma - The Queen Of Good Times.

The song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Nakash Aziz while it will get you to dance on its quirky beats and signature chorus to shout out in your party arena. It will bring a perfect blend of a party number with some amazing beats to dance on that will redefine the dance numbers ever encountered on the screen. 

The song will be coming in 5 languages on different dates. Kannada - 23 May - 3:05 PM, Hindi - 24 May - 1:05 PM, Telugu - 25 May - 1:05 PM , Tamil  - 26 May - 1:05 PM, Malayalam - 27 May - 1:05 PM.

'Vikrant Rona' will release worldwide in 3D on July 28, starring Kichcha Sudeepa. The film is directed by Anup Bhandari and features Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok. It is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios and Kichcha Creations in North India produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Arts, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film. 

The film will be distributed in North India by PVR Pictures.

