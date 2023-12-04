Janhvi Kapoor Says Doing Telugu Film Devara Feels Like Being Attached To Mother Sridevi

NEW DELHI: Actress Jahnvi Kapoor is gearing up for her Telugu debut 'Devara', also starring Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. The actress will be seen essaying the role of a village girl - 'Thangam' in the film. A few days back, Janhvi introduced her character from the film to her fans on social media. She dropped her look from the film, and it gave an exact resemblance to her mother and late actress Sridevi.

Talking about her Telugu dominance and how her mother played a significant role in the south film industry, Janhvi said, "It's my first Telugu film, so a lot of my time is spent in learning the dialogues as I don't speak the language. My mum spoke to us in Hindi and English at home. But whenever we went to Chennai (Tamil Nadu), more often than not, she would speak in Tamil. I am more familiar with Tamil than I am with Telugu."

Janhvi shares that working on the film feels like 'homecoming'. "I feel ki main ghar aa gayi hoon. Everyone on set feels like my own. I don't know if it's because of my intense emotional attachment to mum or if l am feeling attached to her by doing a film down south. It's spiritual," she added.

Having her foot in both Hindi and South film industry, Janhvi is indeed taking the legacy of her mother late Sridevi Ji ahead. The way Sridevi ji gave blockbuster films in both South and Hindi cinema, Janhvi is also stepping up on the same road.

DEVARA

'Devara' has been making headlines ever since the pan-India project was first announced by the makers. Touted to be the biggest release of 2024, the magnum opus is written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Koratala Siva.

Originally conceived as a one-part film, director Koratala Siva recently disclosed that 'Devara' will be presented in two parts due to its monumental runtime, intricate storytelling, and meticulously detailed aesthetic canvas.

Rejoicing 'Devara' fans across the globe with this big announcement, Koratala Siva said, "The film is set against the forgotten lands of coastal India and the canvas is too big. As we started shooting the film, the canvas revealed itself and started getting bigger and bigger. Every character in the film has its own weight and they need to be explored and established in depth and in detail, which we can’t justify in one part. So, we took the decision to tell this big story and canvas in two parts. The story won't change in shape but will thrive in scale. One of the biggest canvases ever of ‘Devara’ will be done in two parts and April 5, 2024, is just the beginning."

'Devara Part 1' is scheduled to hit theatres across India on April 5, 2024.