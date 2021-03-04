Jathi Ratnalu: Prabhas launches trailer of Naveen Polishetty starrer comedy- Watch

New Delhi: The trailer of ‘Jathi Ratnalu’ was launched by Prabhas on Thursday (March 4). The Telugu film is helmed by filmmaker Anudeep KV.

The family entertainer ticks all the right boxes of a comedy film. Naveen Polishetty took to Twitter and expressed gratitude to Prabhas for launching the trailer. He wrote, “#JathiRatnalu trailer is here and is smashing it. This is our journey. Not mine alone. Thank you Prabhas Garu for launching this trailer. Darling ratnalu come with friends and families on March 11th. Lets spread the laughs and cheers. Hope you will like it.”

#JathiRatnalu trailer is here and is smashing it. This is our journey. Not mine alone. Thank you Prabhas Garu for launching this trailer. Darling ratnalu come with friends and families on March 11th. Lets spread the laughs and cheers. Hope you will like it https://t.co/PKjsntXNk6 — Naveen Polishetty (@NaveenPolishety) March 4, 2021

Take a look at the trailer:

The trailer has already garnered more than seven lakh views on YouTube.

The comedy drama stars Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi and Faria Abdullah in lead roles. The makers dropped a video featuring Prabhas where the cast and director of 'Jathi Ratnalu' have an amusing time with him in Mumbai.

The official Twitter account of the production company of the movie, Vyjayanthi Movies, tweeted, “Ye Hum Hain; Ye Hamari #Prabhas Hain; Aur Yaha Hamari #JathiRatnaluTrailer Launch Ki Pawri Ho Rahi Hain.”

The star cast also includes Brahmanandam, Murali Sharma, Naresh VK, Brahmaji, Tanikella Bharani and Vennela Kishore.

‘Jathi Ratnalu’ is scheduled to hit the theaters on March 11. The music is composed by Radhan and the film is bankrolled by Nag Ashwin.