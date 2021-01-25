हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Jayashree Ramaiah

Kannada actress Jayashree Ramaiah found dead in Bengaluru

Kannada actress Jayashree Ramaiah became popular after she participated in Bigg Boss season 3 Kannada. According to ANI, she was found dead at an old-age and rehabilitation centre in Bengaluru. The cause of her death is unknown.  

Kannada actress Jayashree Ramaiah found dead in Bengaluru
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Kannada actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Jayashree Ramaiah was found dead at an old-age and rehabilitation centre in Bengaluru, reported ANI. The cause of her death is unknown. Her unnatural demise has sent shockwaves across the industry. 

Several people from the southern film industry took to social media and expressed their grief at her early death. 

According to reports, Jayashree was battling depression and was getting treatment for it. Earlier in July 2020, she had raised an alarm among her fans and well-wishers after she shared a post on Facebook that said she was feeling suicidal. "I quit. Goodbye to this *** world and depression", she had shared in a post on Facebook which drew everyone's attention. However, she immediately deleted the post and shared a new text, saying she was fine and safe. 

Ramaiah was a model-turned-actress who made her acting debut with Imran Sardhariya's 'Uppu Huli Khara'.

More details are awaited. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jayashree RamaiahJayashree Ramaiah deathJayashree Ramaiah suicideJayashree Ramaiah depression
Next
Story

Loveyatri actress Warina Hussain bags a South film? Here's what we know
  • 1,06,67,736Confirmed
  • 1,53,470Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,88,38,834Confirmed
  • 21,22,587Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M13S

BJP National President JP Nadda addresses on the occasion of Himachal Statehood Day