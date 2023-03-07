topStoriesenglish2580778
NewsEntertainmentRegional
JR NTR

Jr NTR Arrives In the US For Oscars 2023, Shares A Glimpse From Beverly Hills

Jr NTR shared a glimpse of himself as he arrived at Beverly Hills, California ahead of Oscars 2023. Naatu Naatu song from RRR is competing in the Best Original Score category at Oscars.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 10:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Jr NTR Arrives In the US For Oscars 2023, Shares A Glimpse From Beverly Hills

New Delhi: Ahead of the Oscars, ‘RRR’ actor Jr NTR has arrived at the Beverly Hills in California. The actor shared a glimpse of his back while sitting in California. Earlier, photos and videos of the south superstar leaving for the US at Hyderabad airport on Monday had gone viral on the Internet. The actor was seen wearing a beige-coloured hoody with black pants in the video as he greeted the fans. Jr NTR has gone for the ceremony as RRR’s song ‘Naatu Naatu is competing for the Academy award in the category of Best Original Score.  

See the pic shared by Jr NTR

Last week, Jr NTR along with Alia Bhatt were awarded the `Spotlight Award` at Hollywood Critics Association 2023. "Dear RRR supporters & fans, We would like to share with you the awards for N.T Rama Rao Jr. & Alia Bhatt. We will be sending them out next week. Thank you for all your love and support. The Hollywood Critics Association #RRRGoesGlobal #RRRMovie #AliaBhatt #NTRamaRaoJr," the organisers wrote on Twitter. 

Speaking of `Naatu Naatu`, the song is competing with "This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "Applause" from "Tell It Like a Woman," and "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," all of which are part of the scheduled performances for the 95th annual ceremony, Variety reported. Before entering the Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage. In January, `Naatu Naatu` won the Golden Globes in the `Best Original Song` category.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)

Five days later, `RRR` bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for `best foreign language film.` Since then, `RRR` and `Naatu Naatu` are riding high on the global chart. The song was also released in Hindi as `Naacho Naacho`, in Tamil as `Naattu Koothu`, in Kannada as `Halli Naatu` and in Malayalam as `Karinthol`. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra. The hook steps, performed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, went viral on social media and their energetic synchronisation made the song a treat to watch.  

(With ANI inputs)

Live Tv

Jr NTRRRRRRR for OscarsJr NTR at OscarsRam CharanNaatu NaatuNaatu Naatu at Oscars

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011