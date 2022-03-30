Jr NTR breaks silence on rivalry with Ram Charan, says 'whole scenario changed' after RRR'

Hyderabad: Jr NTR, who is currently basking on the glorious success of 'RRR' in which he essays Komaram Bheem, has opened up about his rivalry with Ram Charan.

While Ram Charan and NTR rewrote the meaning of 'bromance' on the sets of 'RRR', they were seen sharing a stronger bond, even during the promotions of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus.

However, in real life, before the movie 'RRR', there was rivalry between them. Jr NTR, who confessed the same in an interview with the media, had said that it is the movie, which brought the duo together.

As both the star actors belong to respective big families in Tollywood, their individual fan bases are always divided, creating an undeclared rivalry between them.

NTR admits that there has been a rival kind of competition between the duo, for more than 30 years now. "The whole scenario has changed, as Charan and I are best friends now", the 'Yamadonga' actor said.

Creating much buzz at the theaters, the movie 'RRR' depicts two historical figures, Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR and Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan from the Indian Independence movement.