New Delhi: Hailed as a global star and 'Man of Masses' Jr NTR has delivered many blockbusters in his career so far. However, the actor shares a special association with his 'RRR' director and acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The two cinema icons who earned heaps of praise for their magnum opus at the 95th Academy Awards this year go way back in time, sharing a close fellowship.

The duo had collaborated for the first time for the coming-of-age romantic action film 'Student No: 1', which turned out to be a blockbuster and earned over Rs 12 crore at the Box Office. The film had released in cinemas in 2003.

Interestingly, 'Student No: 1' was also Jr NTR's first major hit, which makes the film all the more special for the actor and his fans across the globe. As the film clocks 22 years, throwback pictures from the sets of the film have circulated over the internet and fans can’t stop gushing about these two great minds, calling them a perfect recipe for success.

'Student No: 1' follows the life of Aditya (essayed by Jr NTR) who enrols in law school at his father's urging, while wanting to become an engineer. The story traces Aditya's self-discovery journey and how he earns his father's heart despite facing many difficulties. Co-starring Gajala, the film also marked the directorial debut of SS Rajamouli in a feature film.

Speaking of his upcoming project, Jr NTR is currently shooting for his highly anticipated next 'Devara' with director Koratala Siva. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Prakash Raj, and is slated to release pan-India on April 5, 2024.