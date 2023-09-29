New Delhi: The teaser of Pooja Entertainment's upcoming mass entertainer starring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan is out. Following the poster launch, the teaser revelation by the makers has taken the film's anticipation to new heights among the fans. This thrilling glimpse assures viewers that Ganapath: A Hero is Born is a roller-coaster ride of action, emotions and entertainment. The terrific duo of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon had caused a sensation with their previous release 'Heropanti'. Their sizzling and adorable chemistry was loved by their fans.

Both Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon have been presented in rugged action-packed avatars in the film. Sharing the teaser of the film on X, formerly known as Twitter, producer Jackky Bhagnani wrote, "Intezaar ka waqt khatam hua… aa gaye hain hum aapko apni duniya main le jaane…#Ganapath in cinemas this Dussehra, 20th Oct."

Watch the teaser of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' here:

On September 27, Tiger Shroff announced that the teaser of the film will be dropped on September 28. He also shared a new poster of the film, and wrote, "Humse milne ke liye karna hoga thoda aur intezaar. Kyunki hum lekar aa rahein aapke liye kuch khaas. #Ganapath Teaser coming out on 29th September, 2023. In cinemas this Dussehra, 20th October." The film poster featured lead actors Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in rugged, action-packed appearances. This is the second collaboration of Tiger and Kriti after their 2014 action-comedy 'Heropanti'.

'Ganapath - A Hero is Born' s directed by Vikas Bahl, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. It is billed as a futuristic action thriller and is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with 'Good Co Production'. The film also stars legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on October 20, 2023, coinciding with Dussehra.

The film showcases the rise of a fighter who embarks on a quest to discover his destiny in an uncharted realm.

'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' has suffered multiple delays so far. The film was first scheduled to be released in theatres in November 2020. However, the post-production of the film was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The final shooting schedule took place in May 2022, with additional scenes being filmed in February 2023. The actors completed the final shooting in August 2023.













The film will face a clash with 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', which stars Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon.