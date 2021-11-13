हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kamal Haasan expresses shock on Twitter over Coimbatore schoolgirl's suicide

Kamal Haasan, in a recent tweet, said that he was utterly shocked after a schoolgirl allegedly committed suicide after being sexually harassed by her teacher. 

Chennai: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has expressed shock at the death of a schoolgirl in Coimbatore who allegedly committed suicide after being sexually harassed by one of her school teachers.

Tweeting in Tamil, the actor said that those responsible for the death of the student must be punished and that the state of Tamil Nadu must put a stop to such incidents.

The incident, which has sparked protests in Tamil Nadu, saw the R S Puram police arrest a physics teacher identified as Mithun Chakravarthy in connection with the case on Friday.

The police have registered a case under different sections of the POCSO Act against him.

On Saturday, the police filed a case under the POCSO Act against the school principal as well.

