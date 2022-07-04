New Delhi: Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' continues to enthrall audiences in cinema halls. Although the film saw its first decline in theatres this week, it has crossed another milestone. The film crossed the 300-crore-mark in India, making it the highest-grossing film of all time in Tamil Nadu and a blockbuster in the country. The film crossed this magical number worldwide some time ago.

'Vikram' hit the theatres on June 3 and has been rock steady at the box office ever since. It made Rs. 164.75 crores in its first week in the theatres, followed by a business of Rs. 72.50 crores in week 2. The film closed its third week with a total of Rs. 38.50 crores and the fourth week with Rs. 21.50 crores. The film finished its fifth-weekend raking in approximately Rs 5.25 crores and is expected to earn more.

The film will also hit the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on July 8. It will premiere in four different languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Vikram' features Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. Actors Chemban Vinod Jose, Kalidas Jayaram, Antony Varghese, Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das also star in the film in supporting roles.

The film is a spiritual successor of the 1986 film of the same name. It revolves around a Black Ops cop team's mission of unmasking a gang of masked murderers. Haasan plays the role of an agent working for RAW, Arun Kumar. He is at times brutal and ruthless with criminals. Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist in the movie.

Produced by Haasan and Mahendran under the banner 'Raaj Kamal Films International', the film has marked Kamal Haasan`s glorious comeback and is touted to be the perfect choice for a possible franchise.